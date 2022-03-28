A Ferndale man was jailed Friday after he assaulted a first responder who was treating him for a drug overdose, authorities allege.
Ferndale Borough police charged Nathaniel Charles Barrett, 22, of the 800 block of Vickroy Avenue, with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, an ambulance crew was in the basement of Barrett’s home on Jan. 28 treating him for a drug overdose. As they began to take his blood pressure, Barrett allegedly bit a paramedic and spit in his face.
Barrett was given a sedative and handcuffed before he was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Hospital nurses allegedly checked his medication, which was a bottle of Zyprexa. They found 20 pills missing, which they said could have caused the overdose, the affidavit said.
Barrett was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.