A reported hostage situation brought a swarm of police vehicles to Ferndale Borough, but the situation appeared to be a false report, a Ferndale officer said.
A neighbor said police armed with rifles surrounded the home in the 800 block of Summit Avenue and told him to go back inside his house.
The situation ended about noon, and police were questioning all five adults who were in the home, Ferndale Officer Harold "J.R." Berkebile said. Berkebile was waiting in a cruiser in the home's driveway while investigators obtained a search warrant for the home.
Two of those in the house were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries from something that occurred inside the home, Berkebile said. The other three were in police custody, he said.
It appeared there was no hostage situation, and police continued to question those in the home to find out how the call reporting a hostage situation occurred. Berkebile said it is still not clear if any of those in the home will be charged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.