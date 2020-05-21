A Ferndale man was ordered on Thursday to stand trial in connection with an October traffic stop where Johnstown police allegedly found 60 pounds of marijuana.
Andrew R. Colvin, 27, of the 800 block of Vickroy Avenue, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
City police said they stopped a white Nissan Rogue that Colvin was driving at the intersection of Bedford and Vine streets on Oct. 7 after the vehicle made a right turn almost striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
According to a criminal complaint, Colvin allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Police allegedly found a large amount of money and suspected cocaine inside his wallet. Colvin was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where police said he refused to take a blood test.
Police towed the vehicle to a lot in Richland Township. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 60 pounds of pot, oxycodone pills, three baggies of suspected cocaine, $339 cash and other items.
Colvin faces multiple drug-related charges and DUI.
He is being held at Cambria County Prison on $50,000 percentage bond.
