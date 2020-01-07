A Ferndale man accused in October of possessing a stockpile of street drugs valued at $500,000 now faces federal charges for the crime.
Andrew Colvin, 27, of Vickroy Avenue, was indicted Tuesday on drug charges, accused of possessing marijuana, LSD and a ecstasy-style drug, federal officials said in a release to media.
Colvin’s charges stem from an early October traffic stop that led to the discovery of a drug-filled storage unit on Oct. 9.
Johnstown Police said Colvin was pulled over after he nearly struck a pedestrian. The Ferndale man’s wipers were running and his headlights were off – and a search of his vehicle yielded what police described as 60 pounds of marijuana.
Two days later, Johnstown Police, county Drug Task Force agents and federal law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on a Stonycreek Township storage unit, leading to a large quantity of illegal drugs, a 9mm Glock handgun and black market marijuana “edibles,” Johnstown Police Captain Chad Miller said at the time.
Miller said 8 pounds of a hallucinogenic Ecstasy-style drug was found packed into bulk sugar bags was seized at the scene.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorneys Office described the drug as an unspecified “quantity of cocaine, marijuana, MDMA – or Ecstasy – ketamine and other drugs.”
Drugs such as MDMA and ketamine and cocaine are sometimes blended to produce different highs or psychoactive effects.
Federal guidelines show Colvin, if convicted, could face up to 15 years in prison for the crimes, although sentences depend on multiple factors including prior criminal history, if any.
A fine of up to $750,000 could also be imposed.
Colvin remained lodged in Cambria County Prison as of Tuesday, prison staff confirmed.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
