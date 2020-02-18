A Ferndale man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges related to alleged sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl, Ferndale police said.
Zackary Matthew Kent, 21, of Vickroy Avenue, was taken to Cambria County Prison to await arraignment. Charges were filed with District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.
Thirteen felony charges include rape, four counts of statutory sexual assault and eight counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. Kent was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of indecent assault with a person less than 16.
The crimes are alleged to have been committed in December and January.
