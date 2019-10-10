Ferndale police filed drug charges on Thursday against a Ferndale man who ran a now-defunct vape shop in the borough, marking a major milestone in the progress of a 9-month-long investigation into his activities, the borough’s police chief said.
Ferndale officers executed a search warrant at the home of Joseph Anthony Lenahan III, 45, of the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue, and seized approximately $1,000 worth of crack cocaine and $170 in cash, according to a press release issued by the department on Thursday. Upper Yoder Township police assisted in the execution of the warrant, as did personnel from the Cambria County Drug Task Force and the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team.
Chief John F. Blake said in the press release that his department began investigating Lenahan nine months ago, soon after “suspicion arose that he was selling illegal narcotics” from Toxic Vape, 317 Ferndale Ave. When that business closed, the scope of the investigation shifted to Lenahan’s residence, Blake added.
Lenahan was arrested during the execution of the warrant and was arraigned on Thursday morning before District Judge Susan M. Gindlesperger. Court records indicate that he has been charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Lenahan remains confined at Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $30,000 bail, court records indicate. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday before Gindlesperger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.