Taking a lick of her snow cone, 9-year-old Ava Stiles, of Ferndale, said this week’s fair food event isn’t quite the same as what would have been the 90th annual Ferndale Volunteer Fire Association Jubilee.
Her mother, Katie Stiles, agreed, saying she has been coming to the event since moving to the area 10 years ago.
“I miss the rides,” Ava said. “But she doesn’t really do that, so she doesn’t care.”
The lineup of fair food vendors was set up by Bartlebaugh Amusements with Ferndale Borough Council to benefit the fire association, Kayla Bartlebaugh said Tuesday at the jubilee grounds.
“We’ve been going to all the spots that we normally do and we just do the fair food,” Bartlebaugh said. “We are supporting the community and bringing back some normalcy.”
Bartlebaugh crews set up cones to help maintain social distancing and each vending station offers hand sanitizer for patrons.
“We are following all CDC guidelines,” Bartlebaugh said.
The loss of revenue from rides and games hurts the State College company, so the food events have been played an important role helping the small business survive.
“The support from the communities, just to get the fair food, is just overwhelming,” Bartlebaugh said. “Everyone misses the fair food, I guess.”
Chris Hickey didn’t mind doing her part. She brought her daughter and granddaughter to the jubilee grounds Tuesday, and the three were packing up their supper from the takeout-only event.
Hickey said she’s been coming to the jubilee all her life.
“This is a nice opportunity,” she said. “I guess it’s the new normal, like they say.”
The food vendors opened Tuesday and will operate in Ferndale through Saturday.
