Fire that destroyed a duplex in Ferndale Borough on Saturday has been ruled arson, authorities said.
West Hills fire Chief Rob Tauber said that Trooper Keith Sobecki, fire marshal from the Greensburg barracks, determined the fire was intentional.
The fire broke out at 5:41 p.m. at a vacant house at 515-517 Vickroy Ave.
Multiple fire crews battled the fire.
An Upper Yoder Township police officer was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was treated for smoke inhalation and later released.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Sobecki at 724-832-3256.
