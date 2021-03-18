Inspired by an article in their reading books, Christy Sweeney’s sixth-grade class at Ferndale Area Elementary has started the schoolwide plastic recycling program “Every Bottle Back.”
“I’m so proud of the way this class took on this project,” Sweeney said.
The article that kicked off the initiative was “Stewards of the Environment” in the Wonders book.
After reading about the harm plastic can cause not only to animals, but also the planet, the students began researching more about the subject.
The group learned all about how plastics are made and recycled, as well as the danger posed by improper disposal of those types of items.
They also discovered a number of upsetting images, especially of marine life and birds caught in plastic, that troubled the learners and sparked a desire to make a difference.
Roughly two weeks ago, the students started their campaign by decorating receptacles and spreading the word throughout the school.
Each floor of Ferndale elementary now has a box for collecting bottles and other plastics.
“I think this is going to help the animals and help the planet,” sixth-grader Christian Berkofsky said.
His classmates agreed and proudly noted that thus far they’ve rounded up more than 400 bottles.
The students keep track of their progress by marking the total on a tally sheet in the front of Sweeney’s room.
Every two or three days, the educator takes the amassed plastics to the Roxbury or Geistown recycling center.
The class has set a goal of recycling 1,000 bottles, which student Zarley Zonin thinks they will “definitely surpass.”
She said she’s proud of her fellow learners’ efforts and wants to have a larger impact on the community.
Another conversation that was sparked from this project was that if a small school such as the elementary could have such a large impact, imagine what a larger school or the city of Johnstown could do.
Students want to explore that though, and plan to send letters to some of the municipalities within the school district to encourage the board members there to begin curbside pick up for recycling.
Sweeney’s class is also considering advancing the project further.
Liam Geyer said he’d like to see the group move on to collecting aluminum and cardboard in order to do more good for the environment.
