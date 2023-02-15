JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Efforts by Ferndale Borough officials to rehabilitate Rigby Park have been bolstered by a grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The $170,000 in funding is being supplied by DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program and will help with renovation of the pavilion, installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant play equipment, safety surfacing, landscaping and construction of pedestrian walkways.
“In addition to being one more recreational resource in the community, Rigby Park will host the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Association’s 92nd annual Firemen’s Jubilee this summer,” state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, said in a release. “I’m glad to see this happen and look forward to local residents enjoying themselves when the project is completed.”
The park, located on Ferndale Avenue, is named after the elected official’s father, Richard Rigby, who died last year.
“Dad served as Ferndale recreation director for 31 years and led efforts to build the walking trail along Ferndale Avenue, which is named in his honor,” Jim Rigby said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.