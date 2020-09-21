Ferndale Area school board has announced that Jeffrey Boyer will succeed Carole Kakabar as superintendent of the district.
Kakabar will retire at the end of the year after a long career in education. She has been Ferndale’s superintendent since 2008.
Following a monthslong search, conducted by TEMPLETON Advantage, LLC, the members decided on Boyer, a Johnstown resident, who has served as superintendent of Antietam School District in Reading since August 2018.
“I’m very excited,” Boyer said.
“But it’s kind of bittersweet, I’m leaving an amazing school district.”
Despite the fact that he’ll miss Antietam, Boyer is looking forward to taking the reins at Ferndale and building on what has been developed there.
“We are excited to bring Mr. Boyer on board,” Ferndale board President Susan Boyle said in a release.
“We undertook a thorough search, and interviewed a series of outstanding candidates before selecting Mr. Boyer to lead the district.
“I also want to thank my colleagues on the board for their dedication throughout the process, and to the staff for their input. Finally, I know I speak for the entire board in thanking Mrs. Carole Kakabar, who has led this district with a deep dedication to the achievement and success of the students of Ferndale Area.”
Prior to his current position, Boyer spent four years as the assistant superintendent at Indiana Area School District.
He’s also held the roles of high school principal at Rockwood Area, director of education and junior high school principal at Somerset Area and an assistant principal in the Conemaugh Valley School District.
Boyer graduated from Berlin Brothersvalley School District and received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown before pursuing a master’s degree in education from Lock Haven University.
He earned a principal’s certification from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a superintendent’s certification from Gannon University.
Boyer saw the opening at Ferndale as a chance to settle down and continue his career in education at home after commuting for the past three years.
“It was a good opportunity for me professionally and for family reasons,” he said.
Boyer added that he’s looking forward to the challenges and experiences as well as rolling up his sleeves and digging in.
He’ll assume his new responsibilities as Ferndale superintendent Jan. 1.
