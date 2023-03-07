JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ferndale Area Elementary School students blew off some steam Tuesday night by engaging in some STEAM.
STEAM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Activities blending those subjects with play and family time filled the gymnasium during Family STEAM Night at the school.
Mason Davis, 11, and his sister Harper, 6, were among the students who returned to school for the event. In total, more than 200 people attended, including parents.
“I like this event,” Mason said during a break from building something with Legos. “In general, it’s our first year doing it. It’s a fun event that helps younger kids like me learn about science and engineering, hands-on.”
In all corners of the gym, there were activities set up with playful but educational equipment funded by a grant from the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, a liaison between public school districts in the region and the state Department of Education.
Dumping a bucket of slime on Ferndale Area School District Superintendent Jeff Boyer was the big event of the night. Mixing slime required students to use basic skills involving ratios, said teachers who organized the event.
The activities students participated in throughout the evening mixed more than one STEAM discipline. For example, students enjoyed showing their parents glowing artwork they made that was displayed in a room under black lights, which give off harmless, highly energetic, ultraviolet light that is invisible to humans, but is absorbed and re-emitted at a different wavelength by fluorescent substances.
Technology and art were also combined as students used basic coding knowledge to direct small robotic cars to zip, with markers attached, across a giant sheet of paper in directions programmed by the student.
Boyer said he was pleased with the turnout.
“I think it’s a nice family engagement night in which parents can do activities with their kids,” he said.
Elementary art teacher Michelle Sendek coordinated the night for students and their families.
“This night is to show how science, technology, engineering, arts and math go hand in hand,” she said.
