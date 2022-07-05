JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ferndale Area School Board held an early morning special meeting on Tuesday to hire new personnel.
"We're really excited about our candidates, and we can't wait to get them on board," Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer said.
The additional hires include Andrea Ardary as the secondary guidance counselor, Stephanie Smith as an elementary secretary and Madison Crum as a special education teacher.
These approvals were taken as a bloc and accepted unanimously by the participating members.
The board also approved the secondary guidance counselor to work another 18 hours in addition to the 70 hours beyond the regular school year at the discretion of the building principal for guidance duties.
Concurrent to the new hires, the school directors accepted the resignations of chemistry teacher Erin Siverd as of June 23 and of secondary guidance counselor Lori Dodson effective Aug. 14.
They approved Stephanie Mino as the curriculum support chairperson for elementary social studies as well.
This is the second special meeting the Ferndale board has had to hire personnel in the past 30 days.
The first was on June 13 to hire Molly O'Neil as the new elementary principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.