JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Molly O'Neil was named the new Ferndale Area Elementary principal on Monday during a special board meeting.
The educator of more than 20 years is leaving an assistant principal position at Greater Johnstown to return to the district where she worked from 2015-19.
"I'm thrilled to be back at the Hive," O'Neil said. "I feel like I'm going back home."
The Ferndale meeting lasted just a few minutes and the only item on the agenda was hiring the principal.
O'Neil was brought on at $95,000 per year with benefits. Her start date is to be determined.
"She just rose to the top in the interview process," Ferndale Area School District Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer said.
The district leader added that everyone is "thrilled and excited" to have her back.
O'Neil received her bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, master's from St. Vincent College, principal's certificate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and superintendent letter of eligibility at California University of Pennsylvania.
She's taught locally at Westmont Hilltop Elementary, in North Carolina and supervised the birth to age 3 early intervention program at Westmoreland ARC, in Greensburg.
During her previous time at Ferndale, O'Neil was the assistant principal of the high school and collaborated with third- through 12th-grade teachers on curriculum, assessment and instruction.
As an administrator at Greater Johnstown elementary, O'Neil worked on the tiered literacy program for students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
She also contributed to building family engagement opportunities, and this month she was one of 33 fellows in Pennsylvania to graduate from the Pennsylvania Education Policy Fellowship Program.
Former Ferndale elementary principal Rachelle Hrabosky has returned to the district's classrooms.
Boyer said Hrabosky missed the students and wished to serve in a teaching role again.
"We will miss her, but I know she's going to do great with the kids," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.