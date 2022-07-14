Ferndale Area High School, Class of 1967, will hold an informal 55th reunion from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 3 at Woodside Bar & Grill, 430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown.
Information: 814-241-3146.
Ferndale Area High School, Class of 1967, will hold an informal 55th reunion from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 3 at Woodside Bar & Grill, 430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown.
Information: 814-241-3146.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.