JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ferndale Area High School families and seniors gathered in the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center auditorium on Friday to celebrate the class of 2022.
“I really don’t have the words,” class President Makenzie Jerin said prior to commencement. “It doesn’t feel real.”
The senior was excited to finish high school and move on to the next chapter of her life. She will attend Seton Hill University in the fall, where she’ll major in psychology. She plans to earn a doctorate in that field so she can pursue a career helping children.
Before she could do any of that, she had to walk across the stage Friday and receive her diploma.
Jerin said she’s incredibly proud of her classmates and the initiative they’ve taken to improve their situations. Her speech to them was about taking the experiences they’ve had in high school and using those lessons throughout the rest of their lives.
Travis Robinson, high school principal, described the group as “a class that’s made amazing accomplishments in art, academics and life overall.”
“It’s amazing to see how much she’s grown,” Jennifer Ray said of her daughter, Danielle Dunigan.
For Dunigan, graduation was bittersweet. She said she’s going to miss the routine of school and being able to easily make friends.
However, she said leaving high school also means getting to eat a tub of ice cream without anyone being able to stop her, and that’s something she’s looking forward to.
Dunigan plans to attend culinary school in the future.
David Schroeder III said he is excited to finish school so he can join the workforce. Although he won’t miss the day-to-day classes, the senior admitted he will miss his friends.
“It’s exciting getting up to this point,” Schroeder said.
His mother, Sarah Lambert, said she was excited, but also sad. Schroeder is her only child and seeing him graduate was an emotional experience.
Lambert said she was proud of her son.
The keynote speaker at the Ferndale graduation ceremony was alumnus Scott Rager, who provided the students with three lessons: the journey’s destination is always changing; the road is not always smooth and easy; and you’re never alone on your journey.
He told the group that if they work hard, even when no one is looking, and treat others with courtesy and respect, then good things will come to them in life.
Rager also advised the graduates to be proud of their accomplishments but recognize those that helped them succeed.
This year’s valedictorian was Nathan Beckman. The senior provided a “Formal Farewell” to his classmates.
Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer gave a speech full of tips he requested from staff members throughout the district, such as, “One day or day one – you decide,” “Blaze a trail you’d be proud of,” and, “Own your mistakes and, most importantly, learn from your mistakes.”
