Women will take center stage in a production that’s meant to educate, empower and celebrate them.
In recognition of V-Day, a global activist movement aimed at stopping violence against women and girls, the Community Connect Team will host performances of “The Vagina Monologues” at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 and 21 at the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
This award-winning play is based on V-Day founder and playwright Eve Ensler’s interviews with more than 200 women.
The show features a series of monologues that focus on the female experience through the eyes of women of different ages, races, sexualities and identities.
More than 20 local women ranging in age from 21 to 74 have been cast in the performance.
“This play has been performed all over the globe,” said Rachel Allen, director and member of the Community Connect Team.
“We are connected to a movement larger than ourselves, larger than our own beloved community, yet we here in the Laurel Highlands are an essential part of that movement. We have voices here that want to be heard, come and listen.”
She said women’s stories and experiences are to be heard.
“We are here to empower and support each other, celebrate one another and to joyfully dismantle systems of domination and oppression that rank identity, objectify and dehumanize all beings,” she said. “Our revolution is our collective voice that centers the margins, listens, learns, collaborates, celebrates, creates and loves.”
Community Connect Team’s first presentation of “The Vagina Monologues” was in 2008.
Proceeds from the productions will benefit the Trauma Sensitive Yoga program, a collaboration of Yoga Song, Victim Services Inc. and Bottle Works, and the Women’s Help Center.
The partners in the collaboration work together to create a safe and healing environment through the practices of trauma-informed yoga and the healing arts that allow survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence the potential to reclaim their bodies in the healing process and reclaim their lives.
Tickets are $20 per person and are limited.
They can be purchased online at www.facebook.com/events/546212689320039.
For more information on the Community Connection Team, visit facebook.com/CCTJohnstown.
