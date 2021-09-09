SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Documents under seal for two decades about the 9/11 attacks have been ordered to be opened – a move that could settle long-unanswered questions about high-level support the terrorist group al-Qaida may have received in planning the 2001 hijackings.
For surviving family members of the more than 2,700 people who died in New York City, at the Pentagon and aboard United Flight 93 – including Families of Flight 93 President Gordon Felt – President Joe Biden's executive order answers an appeal to the White House that spans at least three U.S. presidencies about whether the Saudi government had ties to the attacks.
"We're hoping these materials will shed some light and give our families and our country some answers ... about whether the Saudi government had a role in planning or supporting the terrorists who were involved that day," Felt said. "Because 20 years later, we still don't know."
Two decades of questions
Questions about Saudi involvement have existed since the attacks, with Iraq War protestors and supporters, media and Sept. 11 families raising concern that 15 of the 19 militants implicated were Saudi citizens.
The 9/11 Commission report found no ties between Saudi leaders and the plot.
Federal documents that have been released have pointed to indirect links – such as ties between one of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden's associates and a Saudi Embassy guard. Other documents released in 2016 showed al-Qaida planners received funding from Saudi nationals to operate in the months or years prior to the attack.
Saudi Arabia's leaders maintain the kingdom had no ties to the terrorists – and in the years after 9/11 were often credited by White House officials from both political parties for acting as a key Middle Eastern ally in the war against al-Qaida and other terrorist cells.
"Previous declassification of materials relating to the Sept.11 attacks ... only have confirmed the 9/11 Commission's finding that Saudi Arabia had nothing to do with this terrible crime," the Saudi Embassy in the U.S. wrote in a statement in response to the request. "It is lamentable that such false and malicious claims persist.
"Together, our two countries have countered ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and delivered severe setbacks to al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and ISIS in Yemen, among other successes. The coordinated work of Saudi Arabia and the United States to disrupt and intercept terrorist plots over the last 20 years undoubtedly has saved the lives of thousands of Saudis and Americans, and made the world a safer place."
'Just want the truth'
Dating back to the Bush administration, officials have maintained that the remaining sealed documents were a "national security" concern.
But as long as key documents remain sealed regarding the 9/11 plot, questions will only linger, Felt said.
"I just want the truth," he said. "And I don't want anyone telling me we can't handle it."
Over the years, the family group has grown frustrated about the delay, which he said included years of undelivered promises from both the Obama and Trump administrations.
This fall, after their request shifted to a third president's desk, more than 1,800 first responders, Sept. 11 family members and survivors issued a letter to Biden, telling him to skip the 20th anniversary ceremonies if he wasn't going to deliver on his campaign promise to unseal the report.
The letter included the names of 15 family members of Flight 93 victims – including the late Edward Felt's 89-year-old mother. That marked a rare departure for a tight-knit group of more than 500 people who have steadily spoken with one voice about Flight 93 – and often shied away from political moves.
Gordon Felt said he didn't sign the letter – but understands fellow family members' reasons.
He said he is just as frustrated by the delays.
"It has been 20 years. I think our government has a responsibility to provide the American people with some answers," Felt said.
He just disagrees with the idea of banishing any U.S. president from joining them at their loved ones' final resting place – the Flight 93 National Memorial.
"To me, when a president or a vice-president steps foot on the memorial, they are representing America – they are representing our entire country," Felt said.
In doing so, the president carries the message that the country still respects what their loved ones did that day, he said.
"It's showing us that the nation hasn't forgotten – that this is important," Felt said.
'Commitment to transparency'
Thousands of Sept. 11 family members have tried to sue Saudi Arabia for complicity – and at times have blamed the U.S. government for obstructing their efforts, citing then-Attorney General William Barr by name in July 2020 after he said the documents must remain "state secrets."
That could change.
Biden signed his executive order Friday, directing the FBI and partner agencies to immediately begin reviewing paper and electronic documents for declassification – and for US Attorney General Merrick Garland to release them publicly over the next six months as different documents are vetted and granted. Deadlines are listed in the order here: tinyurl.com/2rzf6net.
"When I ran for president, I made a commitment to ensuring transparency regarding the declassification of documents on the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America," Biden said in a statement. "My heart continues to be with the 9/11 families who are suffering, and my administration will continue to engage respectfully with members of this community. I welcome their voices and insight as we chart a way forward."
Felt said this is the first time in 20 years that a president has issued an executive order supporting their cause.
But that alone isn't enough, he said.
"While I'm grateful the president has taken this action," Felt said. "I'll be satisfied when the documents are released."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.