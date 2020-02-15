The infection found in cats at the Cambria County Humane Society shelter has been identified as the deadly, but easily prevented, feline panleukopenia virus, the society announced Friday.
Also known as feline distemper or feline parvo, panleukopenia was once a leading cause of death among cats, and especially among kittens, the American Veterinary Medical Association website says.
“Today, it is an uncommon disease, due in large part to the availability and use of very effective vaccines,” the veterinary association says.
The Humane Society shelter’s cat area remains under quarantine for at least another week. Panoleukopenia virus was found in 12 cats taken in last month after being abandoned in a Johnstown home. Eight of the cats have died.
No other cats have been infected, the society said in a press release.
As a precaution, the shelter will continue to operate under quarantine until at least Feb. 23. No cats or kittens are permitted to leave or enter the shelter during this time.
Despite the similar names, panleukopenia is not the same virus that affects dogs. Canine parvo and canine distemper are different viruses. Nor do the viruses affect humans, the veterinary association says.
State law requires cats to be protected against feline panleukopenia. The vaccine is normally administered in a three-dose shot with other vaccines, with the first dose at about 7 weeks. After the initial three shots, boosters are required on a schedule based on the cat’s age and health.
Unvaccinated kittens that contract the virus usually die, but some adult cats can survive the infection with intensive treatment. There is no medication effective against panleukopenia, but treating for dehydration and nutrient loss, along with addressing other infections, provide the best hope, the association says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.