Federal agents raided a home in Nanty Glo Borough on Wednesday, seizing a cache of firearms, drugs and money and arresting one man, authorities said.
State police from the Drug Law Western Section charged Seth Matthew Long, 45, of the 1400 block of Rodgers Street, with six counts of illegally possessing a firearm, three counts of drug possession and delivery and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, agents from the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Service and state police executed a federal search warrant at the Rodgers Street residence.
Long fled the home, leaving behind a woman and two children, ages 3 and 7, the complaint said.
He was caught about 100 yards from the rear of the residence.
Authorities seized four handguns, two rifles, 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 111 grams of MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy or Molly.
Long was convicted of aggravated assault in 2016, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, the complaint said.
Authorities also recovered explosive devices in the basement, including cardboard tubing, fuse wire, aluminum powder and ammonium nitrate. Troopers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are processing the scene. All evidence is being retained by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Long was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $500,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.