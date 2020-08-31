Federal mine land reclamation officials have given one of their top awards to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation for its spearheading of the recent removal of towering coal refuse piles in Ehrenfeld, it was announced Monday.
The Ehrenfeld project is one of five honored in the 2020 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, a bureau of the United States Department of the Interior.
The honored projects “represent the nation’s highest achievements in abandoned mine land reclamation, demonstrating innovative reclamation techniques and outstanding results in restoring previously mined lands,” according to the press release announcing the awards. The Ehrenfeld project, in particular, was cited as the top-rated reclamation project in the country.
The coal refuse piles once covered about 70 acres near the Path of the Flood Trail in Ehrenfeld and posed environmental threats to the Little Conemaugh River watershed.
Acidic water leached out of the piles and into local streams, and smoldering fires on the piles’ surface degraded the air quality in the area.
From 2016 to 2019, crews from Rosebud Mining Co. hauled the refuse away. The project was funded through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Economic Development Pilot Program. DEP officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
The removal of the piles got rid of both an eyesore and an environmental hazard, said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, which owns the Path of the Flood Trail and was a partner in the project.
“We had a lot of issues over the years with heavy rains – some of the refuse coming down and blocking up drainage pipes, and we were constantly cleaning it out,” Kitner said. “Now, with the piles gone, it has not only beautified the area and the trail, but it also keeps that material from coming down and clogging up our drainage system.
“Any time we do any type of mine reclamation, it’s essential to the health and well-being of the environment and the people in the community.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out (that) if you get rid of coal waste, it’s going to clean streams, clean the environment and be beneficial to the overall wellness of the community and community members.”
Also honored in the 2020 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards were projects in Alabama, West Virginia, Indiana and North Dakota.
The awards will be officially presented during a virtual ceremony in September.
“As a former manager of abandoned mine land projects, I understand how hard our state and tribal partners work to achieve exemplary results,” Lanny E. Erdos, principal deputy director of the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, said in a press release. “I look forward to presenting our winners with these well-deserved awards.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.