PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A native of the Dominican Republic accused of transporting methamphetamine from New York to Somerset is now charged with violating federal immigration laws.
A Pittsburgh grand jury indicted Rudys Osvaldo Torres, 48, saying he had already been deported from the United States prior to his March 2021 arrest in the drug case.
Federal prosecutors did not indicate when Torres had been deported or how long he had been back in the United States at the time of that arrest.
But prosecutors said he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, although a list of factors is weighed in sentencing, including whether someone has a prior criminal history.
As of Thursday, Torres was lodged in SCI-Smithfield on a federal detainer, online court records show.
In his Somerset County drug case, state police said they found him and three other men traveling with 312 packaged “bricks” of methamphetamine. He is awaiting trial.
In the federal case filed this week, Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting on behalf of the government. Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation leading to the indictment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.