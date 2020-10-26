SOUTH FORK – Federal and state officials joined local leaders Monday in South Fork to celebrate the removal of more than 200,000 cubic yards of coal waste from a hillside overlooking the borough – and the opening of a new 1.6-mile-long segment of the Path of the Flood Trail through the refuse pile’s former location.
“Together, we’re reclaiming and beautifying our minelands, strengthening our communities and creating jobs for small-town America,” said Deputy Secretary of the Interior Kate MacGregor, the second-in-command at the United States Department of the Interior, which is responsible for management and conservation of public lands.
Also in town for the ribbon-cutting were Lanny Erdos, principal deputy director of the U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation Enforcement; John Stefanko, deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Active and Abandoned Mine Operations; and Doug Benevento, associate deputy administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
They joined South Fork Mayor Mark Kohart and Cambria County Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt in lauding the reclamation of the Stineman coal refuse pile site, which involved the removal of about 216,000 cubic yards of coal waste from a 20-acre tract along the Conemaugh River.
The waste was processed for electricity at local cogeneration power plants. Construction was done by workers from Robindale Energy Services Inc., which was represented at Monday’s ribbon-cutting by Jim Panaro, its executive vice president.
Chernisky said the project “will have a tremendous impact on improving the quality of life of the residents of Cambria County and our region.” Hunt called it “an amazing transformation” of the site, as did Smith, who grew up in the area and said he can recall when it wasn’t possible to see anything green from the project site.
A sign and a gate have been put up by the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds at an entrance to the new section of trail, located near 312 Maple St., South Fork. A second entrance is located near 129 Ragers Hill Road, South Fork.
“Sometimes,” said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, “you have to believe you can move mountains. With this project, that’s exactly what happened. The mountain of coal is gone, and now we have a beautiful trail and open space for the community and everyone to enjoy.”
Several speakers focused on the increased tourism opportunities created by projects such as the Stineman pile reclamation – and on the money that those tourists spend in and around Cambria County.
“It’s a big deal, not only environmentally, but also economically,” said Erdos.
Funding for the $2.1 million project came from the a pilot program administered by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation for the reclamation of abandoned mine lands. Another recent Cambria County reclamation project, the removal of coal waste piles from a 70-acre tract in Ehrenfeld, was the first project in the nation completed with funding from that program and recently was given top honors by OSMRE in its 2020 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards.
Todd Coleman, president of Altoona-based Minetech Engineers Inc., which designed the reclamation project, said his hope is that the project will “help update the perception of the mining industry to one of reclamation and restoration, rather than spoiling the land and polluting streams” and called it “a lasting tribute to both the coal mining and the flood history of this area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.