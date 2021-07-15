A Johnstown native was arrested with a package full of fentanyl – close to 2 pounds of pills containing the powerful narcotic – and could now spend more than a decade behind bars for it, federal investigators said.
Charles Triplin, 44, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, was indicted Tuesday after agents intercepted a package containing 1.77 pounds of pills that was en route to a residence on Oak Street in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section, a criminal complaint alleges.
After verifying the package contained fentanyl, Cambria County Drug Task Force agents worked with U.S. Postal Service inspectors to deliver the package to its intended destination, the complaint filed in U.S. District Court shows.
Triplin arrived afterward and entered the residence, leading investigators to execute a search warrant on the home, U.S. Postal Inspector Staci Johnson wrote in the one-page complaint.
The package allegedly was addressed to another individual, the homeowner, but when police arrived, only Triplin was inside – and in “possession” of the drugs, Johnson wrote.
Investigators alleged that a search of his cellphone showed he had the tracking information for the package – and that he admitted he “was going to be paid to pick up the parcel for an unnamed individual” and the home’s tenant was not involved.
Triplin is charged with possessing 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison, if convicted – a range that depends on several factors, including prior criminal history.
Triplin has been ordered to home confinement while awaiting trial. He has hired Pittsburgh attorney Komron Jon Maknoon, who said in a telephone interview that he has unanswered questions about the allegations against his client. Maknoon said he was still gathering information about the accusations and was not yet ready to comment.
