JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Over the past five years, sudden breaks along a hard-to-reach stretch of pipeline have forced the Cambria Somerset Authority to temporarily halt water service at least 12 times to most of its industrial customers.
The price tag to patch those breaks on the Foustwell Tunnel line has also added up – $250,000 or so over the same period, CSA Manager Earl Waddell said.
The two-county authority learned this week that they've received $900,000 toward a permanent fix to the corridor.
Appalachian Regional Commission funds through the U.S. Economic Development Agency are projected to cover nearly half of the project's estimated cost.
"It's a big relief," CSA Chairman Jim Greco said.
The 2,300-foot section of pipeline is just a small fragment of the Que line, which runs from northern Somerset County into the Johnstown area. But it has been both the authority's biggest and most common trouble spot, because the narrow tunnel it travels through makes accessing any repairs an issue.
In recent years, water has been shut down to repair the 66-inch line and once valves were reopened to send Quemahoning water back through the line, water pressure caused new leaks to sprout.
"We've done everything we can to address the issue – repairing leaks, lowering the pressure," Greco said. "It needs (completely) fixed."
With that section 100 years old, "we don't know how long it could last – maybe five more years or it could break tomorrow," he said.
The Cambria Somerset Authority can reroute water to its customers from other sources – but they are viewed as back-up sources. Border Dam's supply is often unusable in the winter once it freezes.
"That (Que) water line is extremely important to both of our counties," Cambria County Commissioner B.J. Smith said in a telephone interview Friday.
And by getting federal funding to help address the issue, "that's important too because otherwise, Cambria and Somerset share those costs. It's less (money) we have to worry about," Smith said.
Plans were approved during a Thursday meeting to have the authority's engineer draw up designs to get an updated cost estimate – and get the project ready to bid.
The intent is to "slip line" a smaller 48-inch plastic pipe inside the larger steel one. But because of rising material costs – prices for the new pipeline have doubled since 2019 – there are concerns the price tag may reach nearly $2 million.
County officials have been pressing the authority to explore every potential option to keep the local share of the project cost low.
Somerset Commissioner Colleen Dawson reiterated that Thursday, asking CSA officials to look into other potential sources for Appalachian Regional Commission funds.
Smith and Dawson indicated both counties were willing to pay $250,000 each toward the job, if necessary. But that will only cover the remaining balance for the project's original $1.4 million price tag.
Authority Engineer Dave Minnear of Ebensburg-based TranSystems, said a low interest PennVEST loan could be another option.
"Right now, we have time to (explore options)," Greco said. "No matter what, with the supply issues, this isn't a project that could be completed this year anyway."
The project isn't practical to complete during the winter months because sections of pipeline must be fused together, Minnear said.
By moving ahead now to approved TranSystem's $18,500 cost to prepare design costs and bid specifications, "we'll have a much better idea what this project will cost," Greco said.
"Fortunately," he said. "We don't have to answer these questions right away."
