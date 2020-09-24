The Wolf Administration announced Monday that $7 million has been allocated for healthier food options at more than 200 schools throughout the state, including five area districts.
Greater Johnstown middle and elementary schools, Ferndale Area, Conemaugh Valley, Cairnbrook and Turkeyfoot Valley elementary schools will benefit from this grant program, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Each school will receive $72 per student and funding amounts will vary based on enrollment.
“It’s a great program,” Greater Johnstown Nutrition Director Dave Trotz said.
Amy Arcurio, Johnstown superintendent, reported that her district received more than $200,000 for the initiative that will be implemented in October.
A benefit of the program is that students are exposed to new food options and in-turn request those at home, Trotz said.
Funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.
Goals of the initiative are to provide healthier food choices, introduce more fruits and vegetables to students, increase consumption of these products and positively impact students’ present and future health, the release said.
“Over the past several years Pennsylvania has strengthened its approach to student nutrition and throughout the commonwealth’s response to COVID-19 there has been intense focus on students’ access to food,” state education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said in a release. “School meals are integral to student health, and these fresh food grants help our school communities provide nutritious food to fuel our students’ growth academically and physically.”
Priority for the grants was given to schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals.
The schools that received funding through this program are expected to spend the majority of the money on the purchase of fresh fruit and vegetables and develop a plan to establish partnerships to reduce other costs.
Nutritional education materials must be provided to students as well but funds from this U.S. Department of Agriculture program cannot be used for that purpose.
