Over the past 15 months, federal court buildings have been on guard against two unpredictable and dangerous threats: unrest-driven attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courts across the nation, Philadelphia included, have been targets of vandalism by extremists within crowds of protesters. The son of New Jersey U.S. District Judge Esther Salas was shot dead last year by an anti-feminist – and staff protecting every courtroom in the nation has had to redefine how they carry out that mission against a highly contagious virus, said Chief U.S. Circuit Judge D. Brooks Smith, who presides over the Third Circuit region that includes Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.
Threats against the judiciary itself have also doubled over the past five years, he said.
On Monday, the United States Marshal Service and federal Court Security Officers, who protect the U.S. District Court’s Johnstown Branch, were recognized for keeping the local court safe, despite those challenges.
“(Court Security Officers) are literally on the front lines,” Smith said.
“And our U.S. Marshals are helping us daily, offering not only their dedicated service – and the protection the judiciary needs at a time that has resulted in tragedy and dysfunction in the likes I’ve not seen in my 36 years as a judge.”
Smith, who was also the first judge appointed to preside over Johnstown’s Western District court more than 30 years ago, joined Chief District Judge Mark Hornak and three Johnstown-based federal judges – Senior Judge Kim R. Gibson, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines and U.S. Magistrate Keith Pesto – to present a framed citation honoring local staff Monday.
That included Johnstown-
based deputy marshals Tim Writt and John Horjus and Judicial Security Inspector Joe Moorhead.
Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District Philip Cornelious accepted the award on behalf of his staff, crediting them for their steadfast dedication.
“Constitution says we’re open all of the time. Fortunately, so is the U.S. Marshals Service,” Hornak said, standing next to Haines inside the Johnstown courtroom.
Gibson and Haines also credited the dedication of the court’s security staff, saying they do an awe-inspiring job, despite additional day-to-day duties.
Smith said he’s presided over similar ceremonies in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Delaware district courtrooms and planned to conduct several more in the year ahead.
