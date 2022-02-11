JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A federal court judge on Friday denied an injunction request by Bishop McCort Catholic High School's suspended coach and 10 families connected with wrestling program.
U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Haines said the group of 17 parents failed to prove either of the points necessary for an injunction to be granted to lift their program's two-year postseason ban.
She determined that their civil rights case is not likely to succeed in court and there was no evidence that sanctions imposed by District 6 and the PIAA caused "irreparable harm" to coach William Bassett or the young athletes.
The judge also had blunt criticism for Bassett and McCort's administration, saying it was "blatantly obvious" athletes were being recruited to the private school.
"(Students) do not have a fundamental right to participate in postseason competition," Haines wrote in her 34-page ruling.
"Bishop McCort has voluntarily chosen to join the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association ... and as a PIAA school, must agree to conduct their interscholastic program in accordance with the PIAA bylaws and constitution," she wrote.
McCort's wrestling program was suspended from postseason competition, while Bassett was suspended from coaching for two years for recruiting violations, following a District 6 hearing and, later, a formal appeal hearing by the PIAA.
