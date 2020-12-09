U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. hopes paying a modern-day tribute to World War II’s Rosie the Riveters can provide some inspiration as the nation endures the ongoing dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six million women – known as “Rosies” – entered the United States’ workforce from 1941 to 1945, many helping build planes and other weapons for the war effort.
Last week, the Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act was enacted. The legislation, introduced by Casey and signed by President Donald Trump, calls for putting a Gold Medal honoring the Rosies on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
Replicas will also be available for purchase once a design is created and the medals are made by the United States Mint.
Casey, a Democrat, compared the sacrifices made by those women decades ago to steps people can take today to slow spread of the coronavirus that has led to the death of almost 300,000 Americans – wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and staying home whenever possible.
“We have so much power in our own hands,” Casey said.
“And we’ve got to use that power. What if all these Rosies said in World War II, ‘You know what, I’m too busy to work in a factory and help make B-17 or B-29 airplanes. I’ve got kids to raise and I’ve got other things to do. I can’t contribute to the war because I’m not a soldier.’ All these people took their own responsibility and said, ‘I have a role to play in defeating the Nazis and I’m going to do whatever I can to help.’ And so we need the spirit of the Rosies.”
From a historic perspective, Casey said the recognition was “long overdue.”
“Not just tens of thousands of women, or hundreds of thousands, but literally millions of women answered this call in World War II to build vehicles or weaponry, munitions that were critical to the war effort,” Casey said.
Seventy-six senators, including Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey, co-sponsored the act.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, a Democrat from California, introduced the bill in the House of Representatives.
