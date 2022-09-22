BELSANO – A Hastings man who was shot during a domestic dispute in Barr Township in February, was charged on Wednesday with assaulting the alleged gunman, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Ronald Paul Paronish, 71, of the 1000 block of Municipal Road, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, falsely incriminating another, defiant trespass, harassment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to a complaint affidavit, Jeffrey Kuncelman, 40, was driving a 2019 GMC Sierra along Priesser Road on Feb. 21 and observed a man with a face covering walking along the road and stopped to offer him a ride.
After the man climbed in, Kuncelman recognized him as Paronish. Paronish allegedly sprayed Kuncelman with an aerosol chemical that made it difficult for him to breathe and made him light-headed, the affidavit said.
Kuncelman allegedly fired several rounds from a Glock 43 9mm handgun, striking Paronish in the upper torso. Kuncelman got out and ran toward his residence on Priesser Road, and Paronish chased him in his vehicle.
Paronish allegedly backed the truck into the garage causing damage to the doors before driving away from Kuncelman’s property.
Kuncelman called 911 reporting that his father-in-law had just attacked him on Priesser Road near his home, the affidavit said.
Paronish called 911 to report that his son-in-law had just shot him while he was standing in his driveway of his residence along Municipal Road and fled the scene.
He said that Kuncelman fired several rounds, striking him in the torso, arms and legs, the affidavit said.
Troopers later recovered the GMC Sierra along a reclaimed railbed off Snake Road in Barr Township.
Paronish was airlifted to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Kuncelman was treated at his residence by EMS.
In a later interview with police, Paronish said he provided 911 and troopers false information because he was dizzy and lost a lot of blood.
Paronish told troopers he was not sure why he reported that Kuncelman came to his residence, shot him and fled, the affidavit said.
The Cambria County District Attorney ruled that Kuncelman’s use of a firearm was in self-defense.
Paronish was arraigned Wednesday by on-call District Judge Michel Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $100,000 unsecured bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
