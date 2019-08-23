An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Loretto had eight months added to his prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in federal court in Johnstown to possessing drugs in prison, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Friday.
Samuel Vargas, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a prohibited object in prison before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to a press release issued by Brady’s office.
Prosecutors said Vargas possessed a quantity of buprenorphine, an opioid, at FCI Loretto on Aug. 21, 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.