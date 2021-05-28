It’s almost that time of year for outdoor fun and adventure for the entire family. With warm weather on the way, family gatherings (socially distant, of course) and holiday celebrations, we can’t forget about how these summer activities can affect our four-legged family members.
I thought it would be easy to remember these 10 tips to help your pet have an enjoyable, safe and stress-free summer by linking them to catchy song titles and song lyrics we know.
• The Heat is On: Literally. Avoid leaving your pet in a parked car when it’s too hot outside. Even if you park your car in a shaded area or crack the windows open, your car’s interior can reach dangerously high temperatures – sometimes 20 or 30 degrees more than outside temperatures.
• Walking on Sunshine: Well. Not quite. One thing you should avoid with warm temperatures is taking your dog for a walk on hot asphalt and sidewalks. Listen to your body. If you feel that you cannot walk on a hot surface with your bare feet, then your pet will also struggle. If you do take your pet out for a walk, try to walk in shaded areas or use doggy boots on him or her. Otherwise, you risk burning your pet’s delicate paws.
• Hair: During the summer months, avoid shaving your dogs, especially dogs with double coats – such as German Shepherds or Border Collies. The inner coat acts like an insulator in the winter and a cooling agent in the summer. Shaving these dogs can disturb this equilibrium.
• Water Under the Bridge: Hydration is so important. It is absolutely necessary to leave plenty of water for your pet at all times. Even more important, pay close attention to refreshing the water when you see it getting low in the bowl.
• Jitterbug: Flea and tick prevention and heartworm prevention is essential year-round, but even more crucial during the summer months. By keeping your pet on a preventive plan year-round, you can help safeguard them against getting intestinal worms and parasites. Even more important, this also helps keep them from spreading these parasites to your family. Kids are notorious for putting their hands in their pets’ mouths, which makes them susceptible to, accidentally and unknowingly, ingesting microscopic worm eggs that can be on their hands. Along with this, ticks can also transmit several diseases – most commonly in our area, Lyme disease.
• Celebration!: There’s definitely a lot to celebrate this summer, but with cookouts, pool parties and picnics, you’re not the only one who’s eager to have fun! Your pet is also ready to party! Try to avoid partaking of these types of foods/drinks near your pet: corn-on-the-cob, grapes, fruits with pits, foods on skewers or toothpicks, meaty ribs, barbecue sauces and alcohol. In addition, politely remind your guests to refrain from offering your pet table scraps – especially if the animal has food allergies.
• Night swimming: Lakes and pools can be a great way to cool off your pet in the summer months. But avoid pushing your pet into these waters as – surprisingly – most cats and dogs don’t like water, and actually can’t swim. If your pet knows how to swim, make sure you also apply a flotation device or a life vest. This can potentially save your pet’s life and make the difference between life and death. Make sure to also give your pet a good washing after he/she gets out of the pool. Pool water contains chlorine that can irritate your pet’s skin and eyes.
• Who Let The Dogs Out: Hopefully no one. Animal control officials across the country report a 30% increase in lost pets each year from July 4-6. July 5 is one of the busiest days of the year for shelters. Fireworks and loud displays are usually to blame for this. While most of us enjoy the elaborate and colorful displays and celebrate our independence with sparklers and smoke bombs, these devices make our pets anxious and fearful. You can help your pets by putting them in quiet rooms away from all the noise. Microchipping them and having them wear ID tags is also helpful in case they run away.
• Staying Alive: It’s important to have a list of emergency contacts with their correct phone numbers in a readily available location. Emergency contacts should include your veterinarian, the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, local animal shelter and a friend or neighbor who can help you in case of an emergency.
• Can’t Buy Me Love: While money definitely can’t buy you love, it is important to plan ahead financially in case of an emergency. You can save yourself a lot of stress and potentially save your pet’s life if you’re able to get your pet the emergency services she or he may need. Because emergency care is often more expensive than routine care, it’s important to have your resources ready.
Finally, pet safety in the summer months is not difficult.
With careful planning, good communication and watchful eyes, your furry family members should have an excellent summer ahead.
Fayez Assad, DVM, medical director at Johnstown Veterinary Associates, was born and raised in Cairo, Egypt. In 1994, he graduated from the Cairo University School of Veterinary Medicine. In 1999, Dr. Assad moved to Johnstown and attended Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine in North Grafton, Massachusetts, where he obtained his degree. Dr. Assad is an active member of AVMA, PAVMA, AAFP and AAHA. He is also a USDA-accredited veterinarian.
