SOMERSET – A Fayette County woman pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Monday to drug possession, accused of smuggling balloons filled with contraband into SCI-Somerset in October.
Deanna Brittany Nugent, 32, of Brownsville, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
State police in Somerset said that a Department of Corrections K-9 Team conducted a consent search of vehicle entering the prison grounds in Somerset Township.
Prison officials searched a Chrysler 300, and found three green balloons containing Suboxone strips.
Nugent will be sentenced in county court at a later date.
