The Rev. Andrew Kawecki, who served at 15 parishes within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg since being ordained in 1980, has been charged with indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
Kawecki, 65, is accused of forcing sexual intercourse with a boy multiple times during a three-year period, beginning in 2004 when the child was 11. The alleged abuse occurred when they were both at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Fairchance, Fayette County. The alleged assaults continued until the child, an altar boy, and his family left the parish in 2007.
Kawecki surrendered to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General on Wednesday morning at a district court in Fayette County. The priest was arraigned and released on $50,000 bail.
Following the release of a 2018 grand jury report about sexual abuse in Pennsylvania dioceses, more than 2,000 tips have been made to the Clergy Abuse Hotline: 1-888-538-8541. Information provided to the tip line led to Kawecki’s arrest.
“With the release of our Grand Jury report on abuse two years ago, I promised we would hold anyone who was abusing children accountable, no matter how powerful the institution behind them,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press release statement.
“Survivors experience a lifetime of anguish and trauma trying to overcome the impact of abuse, especially when it is committed by the hands of their own parish priest. No coverup is too long, no institution too powerful to stop us from doing our job. We will not let predators get away with the sexual assault of children.”
Kawecki’s most recent assignment was as a trust adviser at Conn-Area Catholic School in Connellsville, since May 2016.
He served as pastor at Church of the Resurrection in Clymer, Indiana County, for two years, beginning in June 2002.
