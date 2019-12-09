Keith Buccieri

Keith Buccieri

A Fayette County man was jailed on Saturday after state police allegedly seized 318 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop on state Route 22 in Cambria Township.

State police from Greensburg charged Keith Charles Buccieri, 35, of Smock, with multiple drug-related violations. He also was charged with carrying a firearm without a license.  

According to a criminal complaint, troopers stopped a Ford Fusion for having a burned-out headlight. Buccieri told troopers the vehicle was a rental, but he was unable to produce a rental agreement.

After Buccieri gave troopers permission to search the vehicle, they found 318 grams of crystal methamphetamine worth about $16,000, packaging material, rubber bands, a digital scale and $400 cash, police said.

Troopers also said they seized a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol not registered to Buccieri.

Buccieri was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Recommended for you