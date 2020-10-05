BOSWELL – A Fayette County man was arraigned on Monday, accused of raping a 12-year girl inside a Conemaugh Township home in July, authorities said.
Conemaugh Township police charged Jacob Allen Livingston, 19, of Normalville, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint, Livingston allegedly assaulted the girl on July 2.
Police said Livingston reportedly admitted to knowing the age of the girl but denied any contact. Charges were filed on Friday after a forensic interview with the girl was conducted at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.
Livingston was arraigned by District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
