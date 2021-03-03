A faulty electrical heater is being blamed for a house fire near Hollsopple early Wednesday, authorities said.
The fire broke out just after midnight at a home in the 900 block of Moonlite Park Road, Jerome fire Chief Russell Miller said.
“When we arrived, there was heavy fire in the back bedroom area,” he said.
No one was inside at the time. When the two occupants returned home, they found the fire and called 911, Miller said.
The family was using electric heaters to keep warm.
There were about a dozen heaters throughout the home.
No injuries were reported.
Miller warned residents using portable heaters to not place the units too close to beds and curtains and to keep the heaters in well-ventilated areas.
The family is staying with relatives, he said.
Firefighters from Windber, Boswell, Conemaugh Township and Richland Township responded. Conemaugh Township EMS also was at the fire scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.