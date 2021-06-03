Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.