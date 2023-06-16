“Father to Father, Dad to Dad. I hope it ain’t too much to ask. Could I bend your busy ear from time to time …”
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Josh Gallagher said his dad has always supported his musical journey – from playing his saxophone in front of a local supermarket to neighborhood concerts from the front porch, from a run on NBC’s “The Voice” to living in Nashville and working with the best in country music.
Gallagher is now a dad, too. He captured his relationship with 1-year-old son Jaxon and his special bond with his own dad, Dan – along with a nod to the Father above – in a new song, “Father To Father,” out just in time for Father’s Day.
“He’s my best friend in the world,” Josh Gallagher said of his dad. “I’ve learned so much from him.”
In an interview with The Tribune-Democrat, Josh and Dan Gallagher recalled moments they shared that now provide the context for Josh’s parenting experience – even as he continues to build a music career playing concerts and writing songs with stars such as Lee Brice and Adam Warner.
Dan Gallagher called “Father To Father” a “very touching” musical tribute.
“It was a ‘wow’ factor for me, because Josh writes so many different songs about his family, his wife and little boy, his mom, and what have you – relatable songs that people tend to flock to and become fans of,” Dan said. “When I first heard ‘Father To Father,’ it choked me up. It still does.”
Josh Gallagher, 32, is the youngest of three children of Dan and his wife, Cathy. Dan Gallagher is retired from the Federal Correctional Institution at Loretto.
“I just feel like I was raised the right way,” Josh Gallagher said. “ ‘Here’s a little bit of discipline, but you find yourself along the way, and we’ll support you through whatever decision that you make.’ ”
‘I was the roadie’
Josh Gallagher is married to Lindsey. The Cresson native saw his career take off as a finalist on the NBC hit show “The Voice” in 2016.
The Gallagher clan also includes brother Jeffrey, his wife Amanda, and their daughters Gigi and Maddie; and sister Kim, her husband Mike, and their children Mason, Nolan and Ava.
Dan Gallagher said his kids were involved with sports when they were young – and Josh went on to play baseball in college. But “all of a sudden, around the age of 10, Josh started screwing around with music,” Dan said. “He originally wanted a drum set, and that was a hard no.”
The neighbors lived too close for Josh to take up percussion, Dan said, so Josh turned to the saxophone.
Dan recalled a day when Josh played his sax in front of a local supermarket for cash tips – much to his sister’s embarrassment.
Eventually, Josh transitioned to guitar – the instrument that would take him to Nashville.
“Friends would show up on the sidewalk or sit on the porch,” Dan said. “Neighbors would get chairs out and sit on their porches, and he’d start singing Taylor Swift songs, which his brother Jeff thought was hysterical.”
Dan said: “Doing shows on the weekends and gaining popularity in the local sector, from Johnstown to Altoona, he started developing a following. And at that point he decided that, ‘You know, this thing could go somewhere.’ And of course, I was the roadie – Mom and I were the roadies – we hauled all the equipment, helped set up lights, do all the stuff.”
‘Following his heart’
One day, Josh announced that he had decided to move to Nashville and pursue his music dream.
“It was like, ‘Wow, buddy, that’s big.’ … He was following his heart, following a dream,” Dan Gallagher said.
“He was on his own, and he figured it out quick. He jumped right into the pool. Then this whole ‘Voice’ thing took off – auditions and going to Philadelphia, to New York. He did it himself in Pittsburgh there for a while. The show started and took off, and it was like, ‘Wow, this is the real deal.’ ”
Dan said: “It’s very special from a father’s standpoint to see your son succeed. His mom and I, when we go anywhere, inevitably someone recognizes us or it comes up. I can’t verbalize the pride that comes with the journey Josh has taken.”
Lindsey and Josh were dating when he appeared on “The Voice,” and they settled in Tennessee so Josh could be close to the top talent in country music.
“It’s crazy to think that I’ve been in this town for almost 10 years, and it just blows my mind that I get to literally do what I love as my job,” Josh said. “I get to make that music for the people sitting by the pool drinking a beer. That blows my mind every day.”
Josh is scheduled to perform locally on Aug. 5, at the Carrolltown Hoo-Dang. The show is set for 7 p.m. at Carrolltown Park.
‘He will be loved’
Jaxon Gallagher gets to carry on the family name as Dan’s only male grandchild – so far, anyway.
“Now, it’s really fun from a grandparent standpoint, to watch our children as parents …,” Dan Gallagher said. “Raising kids, there’s no book to it. I know my father – and we don’t have him with us anymore – he always told me two things: ‘Never forget who you are,’ and, ‘Your day’s coming.’ I never knew what that meant. The older I am, I get it, and I get to see our kids get it.”
Josh said Jaxon loves his dad’s guitars, but has taken to the drums – the instrument Josh was not permitted to play all those years ago.
Josh said he and Lindsey recently took pictures of Jaxon with guitars for his first birthday, but a friend brought a kid-size drum kit to the photography session and then let Jaxon keep it afterward.
“He beats that thing like it’s not coming back tomorrow,” Josh said. “He’s over there with those drum sticks every morning just smacking the heck out of it. He loves music. It’s crazy.”
Josh said: “Hopefully he can take what I’m trying to create here and just run it up. But also, at the same time, if he grows up and gets older and if he doesn’t necessarily have an interest in playing music for a career, whatever he decides to do, just like Dad did with me, whatever he wants to do, he will be supported and he will be loved.
“But of course I want him to play music! Duh!”
‘Want people to hear it’
Dan said the family is Catholic, and the traditions of the church were always part of their lives.
Faith is also a central theme in “Father To Father.”
Josh pointed to the second verse, which offers a prayer:
“Father, you sure blessed me with a good one, taught me everything that he learned from his own.
“Father, I know all about girls and engines, but when my boy’s got bigger questions I’ll let you know.”
Josh Gallagher said the song emerged from a writing session with several musicians in Nashville.
“I wouldn’t be here without my dad,” he said, “and he wouldn’t be here without the Big Man Upstairs. … The second verse, the gist of it is that God gave me the best dad ever, and I wanted to pass that on down to Jaxon.”
Josh said an acoustic version of the song was released for Father’s Day, with a full recording to be available later. He posted a video that Josh said “had a lot of comments online.”
“Hopefully, fingers crossed, people will fall in love with it just as much as I did when I was in the room writing it,” Josh said. “When you’re that excited about a song, you want to get it out, and you want people to hear it.”
