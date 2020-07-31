Cambria County’s 9% drop in fatal overdoses last year outpaced the statewide rate, preliminary figures show.
But six months into a year marked by COVID-19 stresses and struggles, coroners and responders across the country are seeing signs that a trend of recent declines could end in many regions – Cambria included.
“Amid a national pandemic, we must continue to realize that the opioid crisis has not gone away,” Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Pennsylvania has released preliminary drug-related overdose death estimates this week that showed the state’s totals dropped by at least 1% from 2018 – and that once again, more than 80% of the state’s deaths involved opioids.
Aside from Indiana County, which saw its fatal overdoses almost double from 23 to 40 in 2019, most of the area’s county’s saw sharp declines last year.
Cambria County’s total fell by 9%, from 61 to 56 – the lowest total since 2014 in a region that was hammered by the opioid epidemic over much of the past decade.
Somerset County’s total dropped from the low 20s to 12 in 2019, Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller reported, while Westmoreland County also saw a drop.
Pennsylvania is still tabulating its final count on 2019 deaths, state officials said.
Alarming trend
But there are already signals that 2020 may end up being worse. Cambria County 911 Director Robbin Melnyk understands that well.
In the five months before COVID-19 concerns compelled state officials to begin implementing “stay-at-home” restrictions, the 911 center fielded calls about 73 “likely” drug overdoses, statistic show.
In the five months since, there have been 130 calls, she said.
“It’s alarming. We’re seeing that rise again,” said Melnyk, whose department collects the data and notifies law enforcement officials who track and investigate the trends.
The difference now is that more people are surviving, she said.
“I think with continued education about overdoses and Narcan, more people are taking precautions,” she said, noting that people are less likely to use drugs alone and are making sure the overdose reversal drug Narcan is nearby. “People are recognizing signs that something is wrong and they are calling for help earlier than they did before.”
West End Ambulance Manager Ira Hart said it is likely no coincidence that overdose calls have risen with the pandemic.
It’s been gradual but steady, he said.
“With COVID, stress is probably having a lot to do with the increase,” he sad, noting more people are out of work and “locked in” at their homes.
Hart said a number of people revived from overdoses cited taking the drug because they were overwhelmed, bored or “just needed to get away” from their growing pressures.
‘Still have a problem’
In the weeks and months since COVID-19 cases started to climb nationwide, operators of a program developed to track both fatal and nonfatal overdoses have seen numbers increase in reports from 60% of their agencies.
Developed through a federal initiative, the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program was first launched in the Baltimore area in 2017.
Now, the program collects data from police, ambulance services and hospitals in more than 3,000 communities or counties nationwide – and recent figures have shown increases rise as the pandemic has lingered, the group reported.
Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross said mounting numbers are taking a toll on her region.
Halfway through the year, Blair County had already topped its 2019 fatal overdose caseload – 27 deaths – and has now recorded 31 deaths, with two more pending lab results, she said.
“It’s definitely worse,” she said, noting the victims remain mostly men and women in their 30s and 40s.
The increased presence of methamphetamine mixed with opioids seems to be a toxic trend, Ross added.
While Cambria County’s 31 confirmed overdoses puts it on pace with last year, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said as many as 12 cases remain pending toxicology results.
“It’s hard to say right now which way it will go,” Lees said. “But either way ... there’s no question we still have a problem in Cambria County. We can’t lose sight of that.”
State, local efforts
Fatal drug overdoses were cited as a key concern during the Pennsylvania Coroners Association’s executive board meeting earlier this month.
“It’s tearing apart families because these are lives being lost,” Lees said.
After the region saw an opioid-fueled surge in drug deaths midway through the past decade, a group of community leaders, hospital officials, law enforcement and nonprofits who deal with the fallout from drug addiction daily formed the Cambria County Drug Coalition to take a take a broader approach at curbing the trend.
That has led to an evolving, regional effort that has focused on providing results-based education to youth before they experiment with drugs, paths to recovery for drug users and ensuring programs are in place to help them stay on that path.
Resources – including web-based virtual support – are provided at the coalition’s website: www.cambriacountydrugcoalition.org/gethelp
The state has been operating under a similar “command center” model over the past several years as well, cracking down on over-prescribing and dedicating tens of millions of dollars to support and treatment measures since Gov. Tom Wolf declared the opioid epidemic as a statewide “disaster” situation.
In a release to media this week, Levine directed people with substance use concerns to contact Pennsylvania’s Get Help Now Hotline, 1-800-662-HELP, for 24-7 support.
Other trends, concerns
County coroners are also responding to another widespread crisis, albeit on a smaller scale.
Lees’ office has investigated one COVID-19 death this year.
Eleven other fatalities involved people who had COVID-19 tests pending or were suspected of having the virus, but results were negative, he said.
Cambria County has recorded three COVID-19 deaths but two of them occurred in other counties, he said.
Lees said his office has seen an overall increase in call volume – up 20% the past two months compared to last year – including natural deaths, overdoses, accidents, homicides and other fatals.
In June, his office handled 183 death investigations, compared to 147 a year earlier.
He noted there have been several instances where people have been found inside their homes – dead of natural causes for days or even weeks before calls were made to check on them.
“With people at home more, it’s really important right now that people are looking out for one another,” he said, saying that applies even more so to older neighbors.
“Especially with this heat we’re having,’ Lees said, “it’s a good idea to check on elderly neighbors to make sure their needs are being taken care of.”
