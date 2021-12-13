Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees has identified the Johnstown man who died in a fire Sunday at Oakhurst Homes.

The body of Eric Moran, 48, was found in a first-floor laundry room of building 15, Lees ssid.

Moran was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Ira Hart.

An autopsy conducted at ForensicDX in Windber showed Moran died from toxic smoke and gas inhalation and second- and third-degree burns over 20% of his body, Lees said. The death is being ruled accidental.

No other injuries were reported.

City firefighters and a fire marshal are searching for the cause.

Residents were able to return to their neighboring apartments Sunday night.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

