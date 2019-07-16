A Somerset County camp has canceled its activities this week following a teenage camper’s fatal fall Monday at nearby Cove Rocks in Forbes State Forest.
At the same time, state police in Somerset are continuing to investigate the death. Troopers at the Somerset barracks have released no information regarding the fatal fall, which occurred just after noon Monday near Fort Hill.
But a spokeswoman with the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh confirmed a 15-year-old boy attending Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer’s Teen Wilderness Camp died at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center from injuries sustained in the fall during a camp outing near the YMCA’s Deer Valley Camp.
“We are devastated by this tragic loss, and our hearts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Communications Director Alissa Clendenen wrote in a release to media.
Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer is based north of Pittsburgh, north of Beaver County, but teen campers spent Monday around the YMCA chapter’s Deer Valley Camp in Fort Hill, which is near the top of Mount Davis in southern
Somerset County.
Photos posted on Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer’s Facebook page a few days prior to the incident showed active campers playing basketball and swimming at Deer Valley Lake. Teen Wilderness Camp at Deer Valley Camp was canceled for the remainder of the week, Clendenen said.
Clendenen said counseling services have been made available for campers and staff in the wake of the fatal fall.
“Our primary concern is for the child’s family and the emotional well-being and safety of our campers and staff,” Clendenen said, adding that camp officials remained on site this week to assist law enforcement officials in their investigation.
Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller is also investigating the fatal incident to determine the official cause and manner of death. Miller told The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday that the investigation was ongoing. He said he has contacted the teen’s grieving family, but has not yet received approval from the state police to release the youth’s name.
