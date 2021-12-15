INDIANA, Pa. – A Homer City woman who died in a two-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday in White Township, near Indiana, was identified as Delores D. McCloskey, 82, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said.
McCloskey was driving a 2000 Ford Focus and collided with a 2017 Peterbilt dump truck on U.S. Route 422 near Route 954, state police in Indiana said.
The car entered the South Sixth Street exit ramp on U.S. Route 422, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
McCloskey was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the Ford Focus, a 78-year-old woman from Homer City, was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center and then flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with major injuries, troopers said.
The truck driver, a 52-year-old man from Northern Cambria, was not injured.
