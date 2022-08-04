SOMERSET – State police are investigating a reported car accident in Somerset Township that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
State police were at the scene of the incident along Tayman Avenue, which is part of Route 281.
According to Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank, a male was pronounced dead, but the name will not be released until the next of kin are notified.
An autopsy at ForensicDx in Windber will be performed on Friday to determine the cause and manner of death, he said.
State police at the Somerset barracks confirmed a portion of the road between Neilan Road and Harrison Avenue was closed to traffic as of 12:20 p.m., but said no other information was available.
According to a Somerset County 911 supervisor, the crash was reported at 9:17 a.m. Thursday.
Somerset Fire Department and Somerset Ambulance were also sent to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.