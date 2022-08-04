Police sirens

SOMERSET – State police are investigating a reported car accident in Somerset Township that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

State police were at the scene of the incident along Tayman Avenue, which is part of Route 281.

State police at the Somerset barracks confirmed a portion of the road between Neilan Road and Harrison Avenue was closed to traffic as of 12:20 p.m., but said no other information was available.

According to a Somerset County 911 supervisor, the crash was reported at 9:17 a.m. Thursday.

Somerset Fire Department and Somerset Ambulance were also sent to the scene.

Check back for additional information on this developing story.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

