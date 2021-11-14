SOMERSET, Pa. – One person died when a car slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer Saturday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County.
A state police spokesman said traffic had slowed for a previous crash in the eastbound lanes. The fatal crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in a construction zone, which was not active on the weekend.
No workers were present, the spokesman said.
Eastbound lanes were detoured between New Stanton and Breezewood for several hours.
