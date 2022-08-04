SOMERSET, Pa. – State police are investigating a reported car accident in Somerset Township on Thursday that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
State police were at the scene of the incident along Tayman Avenue, which is part of state Route 281.
According to Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank, a man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, but his name will not be released until next of kin are notified.
An autopsy at ForensicDx in Windber will be performed on Friday to determine the cause and manner of death, he said.
State police at the Somerset barracks confirmed a portion of the road between Neilan Road and Harrison Avenue was closed to traffic as of 12:20 p.m., but said no other information was available.
According to a Somerset County 911 supervisor, the crash was reported at 9:17 a.m. Thursday.
Somerset Volunteer Fire Department and Somerset Ambulance were also sent to the scene.
