JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As snow swirled in the air Friday, a few hundred people looked ahead to summer concerts at Roxbury Park by supporting the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance’s 16th annual fundraiser.
All proceeds of the annual “Fat Friday” fundraiser at the Richland Township fire hall go toward renovation of the bandshell on Franklin Street in Johnstown.
Over the past 16 years, more than $600,000 has been raised to renovate the Roxbury Bandshell and provide free music shows, Alliance President Mary Borkow said.
The alliance has completely renovated the exterior of the shell. As a result, thousands of music lovers and Johnstown area residents are able to come together to enjoy free weekly summer outdoor concerts.
Keith Swaltek, of Richland Township, attended the fundraiser to support the ongoing effort to renovate the Great Depression-era edifice.
“We attend the events at the Bandshell,” he said. “It’s nice to go to there, sit on a lawn chair and enjoy a free concert.”
The bandshell was built in 1939 under the Works Progress Administration, which was part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal plan to lift the country out of the Great Depression by providing people with jobs constructing community infrastructure.
The Roxbury Bandshell is the only remaining bandshell of 27 built at that time, according to the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance.
Although the city of Johnstown had scheduled the bandshell for demolition 17 years ago, the alliance formed to save it.
The alliance is in the process of restoring the interior of the bandshell so it can be used for indoor events including art exhibitions and meetings.
“The generosity of the community is what helps us preserve this monument,” Borkow said.
