EBENSBURG – A man who was convicted of first-degree murder last year in connection with a 2017 Johnstown homicide case appeared on Wednesday in Cambria County court as his attorney presented arguments for several post-sentence motions.
Larry Benefield Fason Jr., 57, was convicted in July by a jury of first-degree murder in relation to the death of 32-year-old Angela Lunn. Police and prosecutors said he killed her at his apartment building on Messenger Street in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section. He was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
His attorney, Charles Hoebler, presented a challenge to the sufficiency of the evidence supporting Fason’s first-degree murder conviction on Wednesday at a hearing before President Judge Norman Krumenacker. Hoebler noted that a first-degree murder conviction requires proof that the defendant specifically intended to kill and argued that the prosecution did not present such proof at Fason’s trial.
Assistant District Attorney Erin Dominick argued that intent to kill “can be created in an instant” and that the prosecution did present proof sufficient to secure a first-degree murder conviction.
Hoebler also argued that the jury at Fason’s trial should have been instructed on the elements of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter, lesser offenses than murder, and that the prosecution failed to turn over video evidence that he said could have exonerated Fason.
He said that he is seeking a new trial for Fason in connection with the latter issue.
Krumenacker did not rule on Hoebler’s motions on Wednesday.
Fason is currently serving his sentence at SCI-Dallas, in Luzerne County, according to information provided by the state Department of Corrections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.