JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Adrianna Farrell has been named this year’s Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar.
The Northern Cambria native will receive a $1,500 scholarship in addition a commemorative medallion.
Farrell is a liberal arts and sciences student at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
She’s also the school’s student Senate president and student trustee.
College students are nominated by their administrators and selection is based on leadership, academic achievement and engagement in community service and their school.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the program and recognizes 50 gold, 50 silver and 50 bronze scholars annually.
